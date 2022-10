Developer's Description By eEcosphere

eecosphere is your social guide to creating meaningful change, one big idea at a time. Download the app to discover the best opportunities, share your insights, and connect with a communitythat'smaking change.Using eecosphere you can: Discover new ideas through fresh, entertaining content that covers the frontline of sustainable innovation. Find out whats new, and how to apply it in your life. Browse new ideas each week based on what youre interested in. From saving money to saving the world, we give you easy ways to make change, today. Adopt ideas you like and get everything you need to act. We provide next steps, nearby examples, trusted products and services, and local opportunities that are constantly updated. Share what you find to help others adopt the lifestyle. Whether youre planting a garden or find a great restaurant, simply snap a photo, add a location, and write a quick note about your experience. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.