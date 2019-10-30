X

You can't dodge this!

You are the only circle in a world that rains edges! One touch, and its Game Over!

edgeless is an extremely fun and challenging game with a simple tap to move mechanic in order to dodge the incoming enemies and a couple of slide gestures in order to utilize various items, consumables and chat!

Can you dodge the numerous multi-edge shapes falling from above or from below?

If so, then Welcome to the most addictive arcade action game youve ever played on your Android device!

Features

Fast paced action!

Easy to learn, hard to master.

Multiplayer: Play with your friends and family!

Super clean and neat interface design.

Play offline.

Buy skins, consumables and upgrade your items to become unstoppable!

Complete Achievements and gain rewards.

Compete with players worldwide!

A Shield is there to protect you from a collision.

Use Shrinking Pills for your tiny adventures.

Use Nullifiers to erase the shapes from existence.

Thruster: Speed beyond limits, consumes fuel.

Lucky Star: Catch it to provoke a triangle rain.

Magnet: Attract all white shapes effortlessly.

Download Now for Free and Have fun!

