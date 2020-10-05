Join or Sign In

ecolibrium for iOS

By Andrew Marshall

Developer's Description

By Andrew Marshall

Join ecolibrium to tackle the impact of travel in the live events industry

The ecolibrium travel log and carbon calculator is for ecolibrium members to calculate emissions from travel, record journeys and submit travel logs to ecolibrium, with the option to then make a carbon balancing donation.

Carbon balancing donations are invested in climate solutions including renewable energy projects and tree planting and protection projects. Members receive a certificate of your carbon balancing donation and positive environmental impact.

ecolibrium is a live events industry response to the climate crisis - a community of events, festivals, suppliers, artists and music companies taking action to reduce the environmental impacts of travel, the largest source of emissions from live events. We support everyone to get savvy with travel and provide inspiration, information and tools to take action to reduce impacts. Our programs provide options to invest in climate solutions to balance unavoidable emissions, through ecosystem regeneration and renewable energy.

To find out more about becoming a member of ecolibrium visit www.ecolibrium.earth

ecolibrium is a UK registered charity, number 1171961.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020

Operating Systems

iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

