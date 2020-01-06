X

eclidus for iOS

By Uros Joksimovic $1.99

Developer's Description

By Uros Joksimovic

A digital twisty puzzle focused on bringing the combinatorial challenge to handheld devices the right way.

Eclidus is really hard. Seriously! Few people have been able to solve it during the development so try it at your own risk.

There's over a million of different configurations and only one of them is the right one.

A note for cubers:

The difficulty range is somewhere between the Pyraminx and the classic 3x3x3 cube.

We hope you'll enjoy it!

What's new in version 1.1

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

