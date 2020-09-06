Sign in to add and modify your software
eat your taco is a unique zombie-inspired, dystopian survival game. tacos are delicious. but you need a mouth to fully enjoy the crunchiness.
keep the taco stand running and serve as many customers as possible while collecting the secret taco bags. but beware... the big bad boss lurks in the shadows.
A special shout out to music attributed to:
- Brittle Picks
- Cranked to Eleven