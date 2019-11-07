X

easimall for Android

By easiCircle Free

Developer's Description

By easiCircle

Easimall, making shopping easier, provides you with online e-mall shopping experiences that consist of myriad of boutique shops and stores with catalogs of trusted brands. It is not just a place for you to shop but it is also a place for you to start online business, even if you do not have prior business experience, virtually with no initial capital is required. All this is made possible by our sophisticated and innovative online retail solutions that takes care of your business back office operation such as storages, invoicing, payment collection, delivery of goods, statement of accounts and all other nitty-gritty of typical business operation. All you need is your passion to do online business and with determination to succeed. Setting up online stores in easimall is simple. Once the setup is done, youll get to access to our large customer database instantly. Please refer to https://www.easimall.com/marketplace/ for more information.

As a premier Hyper e-Mall, easimall strives to offer the best shopping experiences to all our online customers. With hundreds of thousands of products across categories, easimall is the place to visit for all your shopping needs.

Understanding the importance of safe and secure shopping, we provide our customers with a broad range of secure payment options. Rest assured of our product quality and authenticity: All purchases on easimall are guaranteed to be genuine products, new, free of defects or damages. Should you received any goods that is not within your expectation, simply return it within 14 business days for a full refund or goods exchange program under our Return Policy

Say goodbye to the traffic jams, large crowds and long queues! Shop at the comfort of your own home 24x7, anytime, anywhere via your computer/laptop, tablets and mobile phone. With our quick and reliable delivery service, just sit back, relax and your package will be delivered to your doorstep.

Individuals who wish to begin business can access to our customer base and an end-to-end selling solution. Find out more here: https://www.easimall.com/marketplace/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.17

General

Release November 7, 2019
Date Added November 7, 2019
Version 1.2.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping