earliAudio - Listen to podcasts & audio books for Android

By upday GmbH & Co. KG Free

Developer's Description

By upday GmbH & Co. KG

With earliAudio you get notified about new episodes from your favourite podcasts and have access to our exclusive playlists in which we collect new podcasts on exciting topics every week.

Find all your favourite podcasts in one app. And keep easily track of the episodes you've already downloaded or started listening to.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Search for whole series or single episodes

Search by popularity / Podcast charts (e.g. top 10 comedy podcasts)

Search for keywords

Search by topic / category

Search by duration

Or don't search and let our earliPhant recommend podcasts that match your personal interests based on your settings and playback history. The main thing is to find what you need and have fun with it. That's why you also have a few more options to customize earliAudio to your needs.

MADE FOR YOU

Dark Mode & Light Mode: Change the design of your podcast app

Categories & Interests: Find exciting stories, gripping interviews and the latest audio series from categories such as politics, comedy, relationships, health, radio programs and many more in our podcast media library

Choose one or more languages in which you want to listen to podcasts, audiobooks or news briefings (German , English , French , Italian , Spanish , Portuguese , Dutch and Polish )

SUPER FUNCTIONAL

Change the playback speed

Play episodes automatically one after the other with "Auto-Play"

Enable the automatic deletion of podcast episodes that have already been played

Blend out all the silent moments of an episode with Skip Silence

Rewind and fast forward episodes

Get notifications of the new episodes of your favorite podcasts

Search whole podcast series or individual episodes by topic, length, terms, categories or popularity

Listen to podcast episodes on and offline with the download function

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.10.43

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1.10.43

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

