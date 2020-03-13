ePayments a convenient electronic wallet for those who earn money on the internet.

Receive payments from partners and employers, pay for services, withdraw cash anywhere in the world using the ePayments Prepaid Mastercard card.

Open the multi-currency, international epayments.com e-Wallet in 5 minutes directly from our application.

HOW CAN I RECEIVE MONEY FROM PARTNERS AND EMPLOYERS?

Transfer to your ePayments e-Wallet;

Transfer from Europe via personal virtual IBAN issued by ePayments;

Transfer to your ePayments Prepaid Mastercard card;

Transfer by bank details, available in the ePayments application;

Transfer from BTC, BCH, EURS, USDT, LTC and ETH cryptocurrency wallets.

HOW CAN I USE MY MONEY?

Cash withdrawal at ATMs anywhere in the world with the ePayments Prepaid Mastercard card;

Payment for goods in stores and on the internet with the ePayments Prepaid Mastercard card;

Instant money transfer to any of your VISA, Mastercard, Maestro and MIR bank cards;

Money transfer to anyone by phone number or e-mail address FREE of charge;

Money transfer to any Yandex.Money, QIWI and WebMoney wallets with minimal fees;

Purchase of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Stasis) at the most competitive rate directly in the application;

Send money to your open bank account in any country in the world;

Currency exchange to USD, EUR and RUB at the market rate.

ADVANTAGES OF THE EPAYMENTS PREPAID MASTERCARD

The card can be ordered in two currencies: USD and EUR;

The cost is just $5.95 for USD and 4.95 for a EUR card;

FREE monthly service when you make card purchases to the amount of $300 or 300 a month;

Cash withdrawal at any ATM in the world with a fixed transaction fee of $2.6/2.4;

Secure payments with Mastercard SecureCode;

Payment for purchases with one touch with Mastercard Contactless;

Set up and change the cards PIN code.