The eBay Motors app delivers a new way to shop, including innovative ways to discover, buy, and sell cars and trucks from your phone.

Love cars? No more browsing local classifieds to find that needle in the haystack. The eBay motors app puts eBay's massive inventory of enthusiast vehicles in front of you in a personalized and ever changing feed.

LICENSE PLATE & VIN SCANNING

No more typing in long and confusing VIN Numbers or trying to figure out and type in the boring details of your vehicle before listing it. Use the eBay Motors app to simply take a picture of your license plate and the app does the rest! Sell your car or truck today on the eBay Motors app.

VIDEOS & BEAUTIFUL EDITORIAL LISTINGS

Videos are key to marketing vehicles so we created the first eBay listings with native eBay Video Support. The eBay Motors app allows you to upload a one minute video and view videos natively on vehicle listing pages.

AUTOMATIC IMAGE CLASSIFICATION

The eBay Motors app uses Machine Learning to auto-categorize photos and delivers all vehicle listings in a highly refined editorialized format.

KEEP IN TOUCH

Thanks to all our loyal fans for your support and suggestions! Your feedback is important to us. Please contact us with any questions by emailing the team at ebay-motors-feedback@ebay.com

This app is only intended for use by individuals who are 18 years and older.

All inventory is currently US based.

What's new in version 1.4.0

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
