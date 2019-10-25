Engage2Serve: Empower students with relevant information and resources delivered to them directly on their smart phones and tablets.
Features include:
PROFILE
- Personalize your profile information.
- Get access to academic related information.
CAMPUS NEWS
- Access to content that can include information such as student codes of conduct and policy statements, on-campus transportation schedules, and any number of additional content pieces.
- Get access to RSS feeds from your university.
STUDENT SERVICES
- Ask questions and report issues directly from the app.
- Track ticket status and add notes.
- View responses from staff and the resolution to any past issues.
- Attend brief survey on the closed ticket.
FAQs
- Access your university knowledge base containing responses to questions commonly posed by students.
- View most common questions and responses, or enter own search terms to find responses that specifically address your concerns.
EVENTS
- Learn about events on campus that are relevant and of interest to you.
- RSVP to the event that you are invited directly from the app.
- Provide feedback and rating for the events that you attended
APPOINTMENTS
- Request appointment with staff.
- Confirm and reschedule appointments any time
- View all appointments in calendar within the application.
COMMUNITIES
- Create learning and special interest communities that are either public or available only by invitation.
- Get peer feedback, share learning insights, or identify relevant online resources.
- Special interest communities can be formed around any activity or interest.
- Marketplace communities can be created to sell, buy or trade items among students.
- Staff members or group administrators have the ability to moderate communities, all posts can be subject to a profanity check, and any member can report inappropriate content.
MAPS
- Interactive campus maps will help you to get oriented to the campus and find classroom buildings, dining halls, library, parking and other campus resources.
- Maps will also provide walking directions from their current location to a specific destination on campus.
STAFF DIRECTORY
- Search for staff by department and name
- View staff details and contact staff via email or phone.
- Initiate one on one chat with staff.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.