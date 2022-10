Enjoy a new, fun and cool way to message and communicate with your friends. Send a Streetpost to your friend or a group of friends by simply pressing on the map for one second on your touch screen.Add a picture, a video and a short text to your Streetpost. The app is useful to simply meet and surprise your friends in any manner. Choose any time between 1h and 48h that you desire your Streetpost to stay visible for your friends.You don't know the location of the meeting point? Use the itinerary to go and meet your friends.Let your creativity speak by itself!In addition, you will be able to make public Streetposts throughout the e-street community.Please note:once expired, restricted Streetposts as well as public Streetpost are deleted from our servers. We cannot prevent recipients from capturing and/or saving any messages by taking a screenshot or using a third party software.