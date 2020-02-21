X

e.l.f. Cosmetics for Android

By e.l.f. Cosmetics

Seamlessly shop all your favorite e.l.f. products right in the palm of your hand. Shop by category, best sellers, sales and much more.

* View weekly ads, gifts with purchase & special offers

* Virtually try on your favorite products

* Join e.l.f. beauty squad. Our loyalty program gives you multiple ways to earn points toward straight-up dollars off your next purchase. How it works:

* Earn 2 points for every $1 spent

* Scan your receipts from other retailers to earn points

* Redeem points to get dollars off your next purchase

* Free gift on your birthday

* Early access to sales and new arrivals

* And more!

* Access your existing Beauty Squad account to view bonus offers, current status & points balance.

* Opt-in for push and in-app notifications to be the first to know about exclusive offers, new arrivals and upcoming sales

* Review your order history and track your delivery

* Use the store locator to get directions to the nearest store with e.l.f. products

* Share your favorite products & looks on your favorite social networks.

* Search for and quickly find the products you need

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Android
Requires Android 7.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
