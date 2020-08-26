e-faunalert is a free, visual, easy-to-use mobile application to collect technical data on power lines and help to identify and map hazardous spots for wildlife due to electrocution or collision with energy infrastructures.

A tool created for everyone - from scientists to conservationists, government agents and the energy sector to the general public across the world. After registration, you will be able to record power poles characteristics, animal electrocution or collision incidents, upload georeferenced pictures, as well as to create and join working groups to maximize field work and share data with colleagues. Data visualization, editing, downloading and other practical functions and resources are available through the e-faunalert website www.e-faunalert.org.

This app is developed by the IUCN Centre for Mediterranean Cooperation (IUCN-Med), in collaboration with the Fundacin Amigos del guila Imperial Ibrica, el Lince Ibrico y Espacios Naturales Privados and thanks to the support of the MAVA Foundation.

Available in Spanish, English and French.