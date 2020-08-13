Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
1.Built-inBluetooth4.0
2.APPapplicationeasilycontrol.
3.doorbellhostsupport10kindsofmusicrings.
4.Workasalarmsystem,supportmaximum10pcssensors.
5.Supportnightlighfunction,withRed/Green/Blue3colorsforchoice.
6.Usercansetlinkagebetweennightlightandsensors,whensensortriggered,lightwillturnon.
7.Withvoicepromptindoorbellhost,simpleguidetheoperator.
8.Viocevolumeandlightbrightnessareadjustable.