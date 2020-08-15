The e:cue Programmer software is a market leading lighting control application that controls many famous lighting installations ranging from NYC's New Years Eve Ball over large scale facade installations to the statue of Jesus the Saviour in Rio de Janeiro.

The e:cue Programmer Action Pad v2 enables creating customized graphical user interfaces for controlling such an installation. These user interfaces can be composed from interlinked pages containing buttons, faders, text labels and further decoration.

This application enables remote access to these Action Pad pages while connected to an e:cue lighting control server.

Please use e:cue Programmer 5.3 as the minimum server version. Programmer 7.0 or better is strongly recommended.

LAS 6.0 is minimum requirement for use of new Color Picker Design.

Please visit also our website at www.ecue.com