e-chef for iOS

By Electrolux Professional s.p.a. Free

By Electrolux Professional s.p.a.

eChef APP replicates the interface of our air-o-steam touchline oven and allows you to visit all the working environments.

See which one best fits your cooking needs! Are you an expert chef? Then try the Manual Mode and see how many personalization you can create. Would you like to consult your own recipes? Then use the Programs Mode. Would you like to open your own restaurant but don't have enough cooking experience? Choose the Automatic Mode and see how easy it is to prepare a full course meal.

What's new in version 1.0.26

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.26

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
