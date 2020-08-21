Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

duka.direct for iOS

By Selcom Paytech Public Limited Company Free

Developer's Description

By Selcom Paytech Public Limited Company

duka.direct Shop Easy!

duka.direct provides an easy digital shopping experience with a rich product offering and incredible rewards every day. Choose between

pick-up and free delivery. Shop Easy!

duka.direct is a smart app that memorizes your purchase behavior then tailors a unique shopping experience by offering purchase

recommendations, discounts and offers all to ensure a satisfactory consumer journey.

Why duka.direct?

- Earn rewards for every purchase

- Tailored shopping experience

- Choose to pick up from store or delivery to your doorstep

- Pay by Mastercard QR, Mastercard/Visa, or Cash.

- We remember your orders

**Free delivery

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now