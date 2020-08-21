Sign in to add and modify your software
duka.direct Shop Easy!
duka.direct provides an easy digital shopping experience with a rich product offering and incredible rewards every day. Choose between
pick-up and free delivery. Shop Easy!
duka.direct is a smart app that memorizes your purchase behavior then tailors a unique shopping experience by offering purchase
recommendations, discounts and offers all to ensure a satisfactory consumer journey.
Why duka.direct?
- Earn rewards for every purchase
- Tailored shopping experience
- Choose to pick up from store or delivery to your doorstep
- Pay by Mastercard QR, Mastercard/Visa, or Cash.
- We remember your orders
**Free delivery