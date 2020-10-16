dtac call is an application for dtac customers who own more than one mobile phone number to manage incoming and outgoing calls up to 5 mobile phone numbers, including sending-receiving text messages and enjoying all special privileges from dtac reward. You can simply connect dtac call via any internet connection (both SIM card and WiFi) in both domestic and international. (Incoming and outgoing calls through dtac call application via dtac SIM card will not be charged for Internet usage.)