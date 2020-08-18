With the drylin drive technology configurator, you can configure quickly and easily suitable drylin linear guides with lead screw or toothed belt drive specifically for your application.

First, specify whether you want the to-be-configured linear table motorised or hand-operated, and whether the application should be horizontal, vertical, overhead or side-mounted. Then enter the general requirements of your application, such as load, feed speed, acceleration, stroke length or ambient temperature. By specifying further requirements such as corrosion resistance, underwater use or whether food grade is required, you can further specialise the criteria of your application. The number of suitable linear tables is constantly updated to match your input. As a result, you will get an overview of suitable linear guides with price, delivery time, and useful information on each item. In the case of motorised linear tables, the item is listed with appropriate motors. Based on your input, the life expectancy is also calculated and issued in strokes and the respective motor load. After selecting the desired linear table, you can configure it and expand with accessories. The app always gives you the price of the current configuration. Besides being able to generate a parts list as PDF, you can transfer the configuration directly from the app to the igus shopping cart for ordering. To order, a myigus account is required, which you can also create from the app.

Do you have any questions or comments? We look forward to receiving your message at apps@igus.de.

