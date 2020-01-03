free application for Android that simulates a real drum on your

application de batterie gratuite, amusante et raliste pour smartphone et tablettes.

Cet ensemble est livr avec 40 pistes. Vous pouvez galement jouer de la batterie avec d'autres fichiers mp3 mobile/tablet screen

What to do if you want to play the drum set, but you do not have it? Play drums anywhere using your device.To play it, just drumming your fingers on the pads of the drums and the sound is played simultaneously.

- Crystal-clear sound of modern studio drum kit (all the drums recorded in stereo);

Let's played drums in an easy way! Do it with real drum pads. True electro drums pad.

- The effect of "Reverb";

Drums Kit Simple Rock the insanely realistic drum app you can take anywhere.

Choose from multiple drum sets, Rock, Metal, Jazz, and 24 rock solid jam tracks.

Even beat to your favorite song on your device.

- Multi-band mixer (volume control, pan on each channel);

- A set of presets of different musical styles, allowing you to quickly display the options playing drum kit;

Have fun and enjoy the amazing experience of playing rock and drumming with this multitouch acoustic drum kit simulator. Play this game with your fingers (as it they were sticks) on your mobile phone or tablet. This drum set game is free, it has fast response, and includes different sound bank sets recorded with studio quality.

Soyez une lgende du tambour et profitez de l'exprience tonnante du percussion avec le simulateur de kit de batterie acoustique gratuit. Jouez ce jeu avec vos doigts (car ils taient des btons) sur les patins de votre tlphone mobile ou tablette. Il a une rponse instantane et comprend diffrents ensembles de banques de sons enregistrs avec la qualit du studio

les tambours de luxe Simple sont livr avec 5 pairs de batteries compltement diffrentes

et avec 40 Rock, Mtal, le Blues et des pistes Jazz jam !

Vous pouvez aussi jouer vos pistes MP3

Tout simplement en tapant sur le bouton de lecture et en choisissant MP3, puis en slectionnant des pistes sur votre appareil

A fun, light and easy to use application. Ideal for those who want to study or play drumming without making much noise or taking up much space. You do not need to know drumming, Drum comes with 60 lessons rhythms with the tutorial for you to learn to play

Que faire si vous voulez jouer de la batterie, mais vous ne l'avez pas? Il n'y a rien de plus facile! Nous vous proposons un kit de batterie de simulateur. Jouez de la batterie partout avec votre appareil.

- Le son clair du kit de batterie de studio moderne ( batteries enregistres en stro);

- des chantillons de batterie non compresss 16 bits;

- L'effet de "Reverb";

- Mixeur multi-bande (contrle du volume, canal);

- Un ensemble de prrglages de diffrents styles musicaux

