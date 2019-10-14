X

dress up nails salon beauty art spa game for girls for iOS

By Narumon Kemthong Free

Developer's Description

By Narumon Kemthong

make amazing nail art to show off to all your friends. this game is the perfect choice for experimenting and creating unique fun styles of manicures.

princess nails salon has lots of unique designs and things you can add to your fingernail.

save a design for each of your fingertips and go crazy! or you can have it simple and have a set for all of them! either ways, princess nail salon will make sure to get you all the fun and have it done!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 14, 2019
Date Added October 14, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping