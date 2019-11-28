X

dream+ for Android

By Lane - Smart Workplaces Free

Developer's Description

By Lane - Smart Workplaces

The d+ app brings it all together for the tenants of Dream Office - from building notifications and events, to exclusive discounts and special programming.

This app is one of the ways our community serves your community it's one of the many things we do with tenant happiness and client satisfaction in mind.

Thats why weve designed our app: to open communication with and between all Dream tenants in our diversified portfolio. The d+ app is a gateway to all the information tenants may want or need about their office building. By using the app, tenants will be able to stay up to date with what is happening in their building and the surrounding Dream properties: tenant-only programming, building renovations, upcoming events, and new retailers.

The app also provides tenants with information about events happening around their city and, eventually, will serve as a platform for them to communicate with their respective buildings Operations teams by submitting service requests.

This app is an extension of our philosophy: with passion and endless energy, we are dedicated to creating a positive, enjoyable, and memorable experience for our tenants, from the very moment they choose our building and for every day that follows.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.2.8

General

Release November 28, 2019
Date Added November 28, 2019
Version 5.2.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

