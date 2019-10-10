X

drake ringtones without internet for Android

By Ringtones House Free

Developer's Description

By Ringtones House

Have fun with the experience of the ringtones on your phone and amaze your self.

You can set the sound as ringtones in your phones,Notification,Alarm.Contact etc

Features:

1. Download the drake ringtones free application.

2. Press the Allow access to your storage allow the application, to set tones as ringtones

3. Go into the app, just press the lists. And to press Allow access to your media or phone.

Application features

- Easy to use, HD sounds quality.

- Thee App without internet, it does not need internet to use.

- Set default ringtones, notifications, alarm sounds with a single tap.

- Make a list of your favorite ringtones and notification sounds of your idol.

- Download the drake ringtones for free and you can share with your friends via social media.

- Use the ringtones songs for incoming calls of a specific contact .

- soundboard compatible with 99,9% Android mobile & tablet device.

- Attractive and new application easy to use

- Compatible with all Android devices and latest Android platforms

Ringtones

- Choose the ringing tones of the phone or ring tones, and select as alarm

- Listen to the favorite ring without interruption or error

Best regards

Dont forget give best rating for feedback

