Dracula
Dracula by Bram Stoker, 1st edition cover, Archibald Constable and Company, 1897
Ba n bn u tin
Thng tin sch
Tc gi Bram Stoker
Quc gia Vng quc Lin hip Anh v Bc Ireland
Ngn ng ting Anh
Th loi tiu thuyt kinh d, tiu thuyt Gothic
Nh xut bn Archibald Constable and Company (UK)
Ngy pht hnh thng 5 nm 1897
Kiu sch In (Ba cng)
ISBN NA
i vi cc nh ngha khc, xem Dracula (nh hng).
Dracula l mt tiu thuyt vit nm 1897 ca nh vn ngi Ireland tn Bram Stoker, nhn vt chnh l B tc Dracula chuyn ht mu ngi.
