Dr. Behnam Shakibaie is one the few dentists worldwide with specialization in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Master in Oral Implantology (German Association of Oral Implantology), Master in Periodontology (German Association of Periodontology) and Specialization in Oral Micro Surgery and Micro Dentistry (Carl Zeiss Academy).

One of few specialists worldwide which routinely works in the field of microscopic surgery and minimally invasive of jawbone, gum and implant reconstruction.

According to his inventions and publications in the field of "Implant Microsurgery" in the recent decade he is one of main pioneers of new discipline of microscopic surgeries in jawbone, gum and implant reconstruction in the world.

He is currently Head of "Implantology Department" in the prestigious training institute of Microdentistry, "Carl Zeiss Dental Academy ", where he continues his research and teaching activities continuously.

The resulting of Dr. Shakibaie`s research achievements and innovations in the last 10 years was granting international scientific awards, including "First German Periodontology Award in 2007 and 2010", "International Professor Yalda Prize for Medical Innovation 2011", "Excellence Award of Carl Zeiss Academy 2012" and "Best Presentation Award" of American Congress of Microdentistry 2014.

Dr. Behnam Shakibaie`s new specialized clinic in Tehran is one of the world leading centers in the field of "Microscopic implant surgeries and minimally invasive jawbone and gum reconstruction".