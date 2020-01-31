Dozens is the place for your various financial needs. It keeps you in control of your finances now, while also helping you grow your money and invest for the future.

A bit more about each section of the app:

HOME Your personalised home screen gives you a complete picture of your financial life. From how much you can spend today to how your future plans are shaping up.

SPEND Your current account is complete with an account number, sort code and a striking debit card. You can see your spending like never before. Its explained simply and visually with details of size, location, weekly pattern and even how it made you feel.

TRACK You can set up a smart budget that tells you how much you can spend weekly and daily. It works out todays budget based on how much you spent yesterday.

GROW Build up your savings automatically by rounding up your transactions and with fun rules like Save 1 every time it rains.Even if youve saved just 100 you can buy 5% p.a. fixed interest bonds. The interest is paid monthly and theres no lock-in.

INVEST Choose portfolios based on themes or your world view, whether its green energy or technology. Theres a unique risk assessment to help you decide if investing is right for you..

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

We are not a bank. We are authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as an e-money institution (FRN 900894) and also as an investment firm (FRN 814281). The card is issued by Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd pursuant to licence by Mastercard International.

Your current account money in the Spend section of the app will be securely held in segregated client accounts at a UK high street bank in accordance with the FCA requirements and the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (not covered by FSCS). FSCS protection does cover cash in the Grow section up to 85,000, but not the money invested into bonds.

The listed fixed interest bonds in the Grow section are stocks and shares ISA eligible and the interest offered by them will not fluctuate even in different market conditions. We will also place all the money you invest plus the full 12-months interest in a separate trustee-controlled account, held on your behalf in case of any default. The bond programme currently has a maximum limit of 7m, with expected issuance volumes of between 100k-1m a month. For individual limits please check our website. www.dozens.com

When investing in a strategy through the Invest section, the value of your investment may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you originally invested.