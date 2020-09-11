THE DOODLIO APP IS AVAILABLE TO ANYONE WHO HAS A DOODLIO ACCOUNT THROUGH YOUR CHURCH OR SCHOOL.

The Doodlio app lets you stay connected to your church and school from anywhere. Keep up with classroom assignments, school events, sports schedules, ministry activities, and everything else that's happening in your community. Doodlio is all about making it easy to get stuff done.

Classrooms:

* Teachers can create unlimited classrooms and configure them to their style of teaching.

* Create class groups for students, parents, or both

* Send messages and attach photos or videos

* Create class assignments and attach resource documents

Ministries:

* Managing your ministry's activities are a snap with Doodlio collaboration

* Organize events

* Share photos and videos

* Keep track of everyone with group messaging

* Create assignments

Sports Teams:

* Never miss a practice or game with Doodlio Teams

* Coaches can send messages to players and their parents

* Add practice schedules to the team calendar

* When linked to Doodlio Leagues, game schedules are automatically loaded to the team calendar

* Instant updates are sent to everyone when game schedules change

The possibilities are only limited by the imagination:

* Parent clubs

* Event coordination

* Fundraising Committees

* Church/Parish communications

REAL-TIME MESSAGING

* Send and receive instant messages

* Attach photos and videos

* Message notifications of new events, assignments, and other activities

* Direct messaging

CALENDARS

* Easily create one-time or repeating events for your group or community

* Create assignments with attached resource documents and allow electronic submission

* Sync events and assignments with your device calendar

* Share event and assignment calendars between groups

FILE SHARING

* Upload into your personal or group library

* Attach files from your library to messages

* Organize files into folders

SECURITY AND PRIVACY

* Secure communications using SSL/TLS

* Parental oversight of child accounts

* Parents are automatically copied on any direct messages your child receives or sends

* Privacy policy with transparency about the data we collect and how it is used

OTHER FEATURES

* Share calendars between groups

* Bidirectional translation for over 100 languages

* Emergency alerts sent as in-app notifications, text messages, and email messages

* Control notifications for any group

* Role based permissions allow granular control over access to features