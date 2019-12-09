doodle-do enables a more connected world without the burden of the high charges imposed by telecom operators.

doodle-do is an application where you can minimize mobile industry's most excessive charges - the mobile roaming and international call markets

doodle-do will ensure that you: -

1. Remain contactable on your home mobile number; anywhere and anytime

2. Minimize Roaming charges

3. Minimize International call rates to your home country

4. Have no need for pre-registration or get any operator's approval

5. Retain privacy and security of use of your mobile.

There are many other great features in the application that enables you to communicate through chatting, calling, messaging, videoing, imaging etc

We hope you like the clarity of the voice as we put in a lot of effort to get the latest codec technology available.

If you like it, we encourage you to tell your family, friends and colleagues. Tell the world!

Thank you for downloading doodle-do.