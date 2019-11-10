X

dolphin care game for Android

By Lucas Berty Free

Developer's Description

By Lucas Berty

Fun dolphin care game with some new features like cleaning the water and having the dolphin jump through a hoop! When you've cared for her, you can dress her up in bows and hats and decorate her with stickers! Are you ready for a new amazing dolphin care and dress up game? Take care of your own realistic dolphin! Dolphin Caring Game For Kids is a cute free pet care girls game where you have to take care of your virtual pet. This virtual pet game is amazing fun to play! This is a fun game for kids that will teach them how to look after the cutest dolphin pets. First of all you have to start by removing dangerous trash from the ocean seabed and decorating it with pretty coral rocks. Then feed them, stroke them and play with them so that these intelligent sea life dolphin are happy!

When you are feeding the cute virtual pet dolphin you can see him getting happier!

Do you really like cute dolphins and virtual pets? Then this pet designing game and virtual pet caring game is the game for you! This is an amazingly realistic virtual pet caring game and pet designing game for endless fun. Really easy to play so this game will be fun for all ages!

Dolphin Caring Game For Kids features:

- Realistic pet caring game

- After you have taken care of your virtual pet dolphin you can dress her up!

- Easy to play for all ages

- With the many different tasks and different possibilities in the animal dress up part

Imagine yourself a real stylist and show everybody how much you care for your pretty virtual pets in this new funny makeover game with cute dolphins, Dolphin Caring Game For Kids and dress up! Learn to take care of cute animals and have fun! Show off your skills in this amazing Dolphin Caring Game For Kids!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release November 10, 2019
Date Added November 10, 2019
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Minecraft

$7.49
Embark on adventures complete with limitless possibilities as you build, mine, battle, and explore the infinite worlds.
Android
Minecraft

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping