Fun dolphin care game with some new features like cleaning the water and having the dolphin jump through a hoop! When you've cared for her, you can dress her up in bows and hats and decorate her with stickers! Are you ready for a new amazing dolphin care and dress up game? Take care of your own realistic dolphin! Dolphin Caring Game For Kids is a cute free pet care girls game where you have to take care of your virtual pet. This virtual pet game is amazing fun to play! This is a fun game for kids that will teach them how to look after the cutest dolphin pets. First of all you have to start by removing dangerous trash from the ocean seabed and decorating it with pretty coral rocks. Then feed them, stroke them and play with them so that these intelligent sea life dolphin are happy!

When you are feeding the cute virtual pet dolphin you can see him getting happier!

Do you really like cute dolphins and virtual pets? Then this pet designing game and virtual pet caring game is the game for you! This is an amazingly realistic virtual pet caring game and pet designing game for endless fun. Really easy to play so this game will be fun for all ages!

Dolphin Caring Game For Kids features:

- Realistic pet caring game

- After you have taken care of your virtual pet dolphin you can dress her up!

- Easy to play for all ages

- With the many different tasks and different possibilities in the animal dress up part

Imagine yourself a real stylist and show everybody how much you care for your pretty virtual pets in this new funny makeover game with cute dolphins, Dolphin Caring Game For Kids and dress up! Learn to take care of cute animals and have fun! Show off your skills in this amazing Dolphin Caring Game For Kids!