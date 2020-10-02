Trusted & Accessible, dokchat connects you with your own healthcare providers to consult with them, book appointments, make payments and access your health data.

EASY ACCESS ON YOUR SECURED & SAFE HEALTHCARE DATA

Health Journal Benefit from the therapeutic effects of journaling. Share your health journal with your healthcare providers so that they understand how you are doing.

Your Health Profile Current Medications, Known Health Conditions, Allergies, Contraindications, Family Medical History, Social History, Record of Surgeries, Vaccinations and Past Hospitalizations.

Health Trackers Logs of your vital signs: blood pressure, blood glucose, pulse, O2 level, temperature; health condition indicators like HbA1c, TSH, cholesterol, Hb levels, mood, pain etc; general wellbeing trackers of sleep, exercise and food;

Your Medical Records View and upload medical reports in image, PDF and DICOM formats

CONSULT WITH YOUR TRUSTED HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

Monitoring Care Plans If you have a chronic health problem or need monitoring at home, your healthcare provider can put you on a monitoring plan that requires you to update certain health trackers, which your provider will monitor and when needed, send you feedback.

Text Consultations Have a question about your medication or some symptoms that are troubling you? Ask your healthcare providers what you need to know. Attach photos or test reports.

Video Consultations A convenient way to talk with your healthcare providers, when an in-person consultation is not needed.

CONVENIENCE & PEACE OF MIND

- Receive important notifications from your healthcare providers practice

- Book appointments for clinic and online consultations and manage rescheduling

- Pay bills for healthcare services by your provider

- Read useful health information shared by your provider

- Private Insurance

BENEFITS

- Helps save time on unnecessary travel; No need to take time off from work; No more waiting time and crowded places

- Personalized and dedicated care from your healthcare providers

- Anytime access to your own private & secure health data

- Secure and convenient way to access your providers services

- Collaborating better in your own care is likely to help you stay on track with treatments

DEVICES INTEGRATIONS

- iHealth Smart glucometer, which is integrated with the Blood Glucose tracker.

- Omron health device

- The app also syncs information from Health App directly into the PHR.