Doitbuzz: the mobile application that facilitates your social life. Create and share activities with your friend (s). Discover and take part in the activities offered by those around you and other users in your area.The right activity, at the right time, in the right place, with the right people.Do you want to organise a meal with friends? Do you want to find a jogging partner in your area? Do you want to make a romantic encounter in your city? Do you want to promote your next concert?doitbuzz is the solution you need!Create and share social activities with friends and doitbuzz users in your area. Discover and participate in events offered by your surroundings and the people who use doitbuzz in your city. Each activity is classified by theme (sports, meeting, outing, travel, leisure, culture, etc.), date and geographical location.Features:- Import and synchronisation of your Facebook and Google+ contacts- Creating theme-classified activities- Selecting recipients according to their gender, age and geographical location- Limiting the maximum number of participants per activity- Internal mail- Visualisation of the activities proposed by your friend (s) and the users- Filtering activities per theme- Notifications- Moderation system by users- Currently available in 4 languages: French, German, Italian and English

