X

dodge the game for iOS

By Etienne Koehler Free

Developer's Description

By Etienne Koehler

Tap the screen to change the direction of the ball and try and navigate your way through moving obstacles. If you touch any of the walls you will die and have to start over!

Although this game may seem simple it is most definitely not easy to reach high scores! One-tap easy-to-learn controls and extremely addictive gameplay. Collect stars as you play and use them to buy skins and colors.

Game Features:

- Free to play

- Endless gameplay

- multiple skins and colors to buy and choose from

- Simple touch control

- Challenge your friends with the best highscore

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping