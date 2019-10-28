X

"...great for events and parties. Set a hashtag for the event...pretty, rich themes." MacWorld.com

Put your social media stream on the big screen! With docent, we stream your favorite hashtags from Instagram, Twitter, and Flickr into a custom slide show. Create your own Social Wall. Great for parties!

* Set a hashtag for your event and see your guests images appear in real time.

* Pick your favorite hashtag and see the latest images posted in real-time in a stylish slide-show theme of your choice.

* See the latest trending hashtags in your area.

We do our best to screen inappropriate content but we cannot control what users of social media post. If you see any offensive content, please flag it and we will block it immediately.

