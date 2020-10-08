Djam Vietnam is a social DJ network that connects DJs, Venues and Guests. Our goal is simple.

Djam was built to help DJs get paid for their professional services.

We also believe that Venues should have a simple way to communicate with DJs based on genres and securely book DJs in the local music scene.

We want Guests or Party Goers to have an easy way to find new upcoming events, follow DJs and discover new local music scenes.