X

dj scratch mix club music simulator for Android

By Golden factory rabbits Free

Developer's Description

By Golden factory rabbits

Virtual simulator a vinyl player - club music will make you feel like a real DJ. Do you want to become a real DJ, MC or just be able to do scratch? Do you like club music? A vinyl record is an excellent simulator. A desire to discover an unprecedented experience of scratching? Run the application and start training - scratch vinyl. The game has a large selection of quality sounds - scratches for loops, as well as background music bits. For you, only quality and beautiful samples and beats are matched! You can also turn off the suggested music options and turn on your music. Pour the dance floor with your skill, but remember, the application is a simulator, in order to become a professional DJ scratcher you need to deal a lot with real professionals.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 21, 2019
Date Added October 21, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping