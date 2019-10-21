Virtual simulator a vinyl player - club music will make you feel like a real DJ. Do you want to become a real DJ, MC or just be able to do scratch? Do you like club music? A vinyl record is an excellent simulator. A desire to discover an unprecedented experience of scratching? Run the application and start training - scratch vinyl. The game has a large selection of quality sounds - scratches for loops, as well as background music bits. For you, only quality and beautiful samples and beats are matched! You can also turn off the suggested music options and turn on your music. Pour the dance floor with your skill, but remember, the application is a simulator, in order to become a professional DJ scratcher you need to deal a lot with real professionals.