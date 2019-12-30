X

directionfield for iOS

By Eli Selkin Free

Developer's Description

By Eli Selkin

Direction Field is an iOS App developed to display an interactive 2 dimensional graphical representation of solutions to the system of linear equations with constant coefficients of the form x'=Ax. The app can handle real or complex solutions to equations where A is real-valued. The plane can be covered by unit tangent vectors to numerous solution curves using the display vector field button. This application draws from topics in Differential Equations and provides an interface for users to understand closely the behavior of real and complex solutions. The Direction Field App was built using material learned in MATH 55: Differential Equations, MATH 10: Linear Algebra, and the MATH 5: calculus sequence at Pasadena City College, though Swift was not included.

