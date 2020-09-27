Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Go and hunt big carnivores in safari with trees, lakes, animals . Dinosaurs are past history of Jurassic
Fury Dinosaurs were very powerful and dangerous carnivores, human can not control them. So Hunt these big dinosaurs and survive for home land.
Safari sniper equipped with modern heavy weapons , its shooting time !!! shoot all dino before they kill you and complete al missions.
Enter the dangerous black forest and become the Jurassic hunter. The carnivores will react full rage and rush to you for kill. Game Features
Amazing 3D graphics
Realistic Jurassic environment
Thrilling shooting animations just like real
Modern Shooting experience
3rd Person shooter game