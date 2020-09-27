Join or Sign In

dinosaur world: jurassic wild hunter for iOS

By Muhammad Aslam Free

Developer's Description

By Muhammad Aslam

Go and hunt big carnivores in safari with trees, lakes, animals . Dinosaurs are past history of Jurassic

Fury Dinosaurs were very powerful and dangerous carnivores, human can not control them. So Hunt these big dinosaurs and survive for home land.

Safari sniper equipped with modern heavy weapons , its shooting time !!! shoot all dino before they kill you and complete al missions.

Enter the dangerous black forest and become the Jurassic hunter. The carnivores will react full rage and rush to you for kill. Game Features

Amazing 3D graphics

Realistic Jurassic environment

Thrilling shooting animations just like real

Modern Shooting experience

3rd Person shooter game

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
