Heres the newest puzzle game from Puzzle King, creator of fun and educational games children and parents love.

Dinosaur Puzzle is a must have app for a child who loves puzzles and dinosaurs!

When playing this game, your child will journey into the wonderful world of dinosaurs taken into the Jurassic era!

This awesome jigsaw puzzle game will entertain your child for hours and hours with so many different puzzles and dinosaurs to keep your little one busy. This cool game features 45 fun big creatures including:

Tarbosaurus

Gigantoraptor

Spinosaurus

Giganotosaurus

Diabloceratops

Stegoceras

Amargasaurus

Yangchuanosaurus

Pentaceratops

Deinonychus

Europasaurus

What a fun way to learn the names of different dinosaurs!

Using drag-and-drop actions, the pieces of the puzzle can be arranged into the proper places to form the dinosaurs and once completed, the kids are rewarded with an exciting display of sounds and balloons. It has a simple interface that any kids of any age can easily master. It is simply an awesome puzzle game available in the Appstore!

This fun game will help develop your childs spatial, logical and cognitive skills, concentration and memory as well as hand-eye coordination, imagination, and creativity. Dinosaur Puzzle is specifically created for toddlers. A simple and intuitive game, your child will absolutely have lots of fun while learning. What a lovable puzzle game for preschool and toddlers!

Puzzle Game Features:

- Easy to use and control interface

- Toddlers develop their fine motor skills by dragging and dropping puzzle pieces

- High quality puzzle game for toddlers and preschool kids from ages 3 to 7

- It has 45 stages with 4 difficulty levels for each puzzle (4 free and the rest is unlocked by child friendly IAP)

- After completing each level, toddlers get to play a balloon popping mini game

- Large pieces of puzzle so its easy for kids to pick and move

- Features attention grabbing sounds and music

