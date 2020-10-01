Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

digital.2 for Android

By Rocket Telecom Free

Developer's Description

By Rocket Telecom

Digital Phone Dialer is a mobile app for Android. It's operator code 49289.The Digital Phone Dialer helps users make international calls easier from an Android phone. The application is free to download.

After downloading and installing the Digital Phone Dialer, open the application and follow the simple wizard to set-up the Digital Phone Dialer:

VoIP Calls via Wifi, 3G / 4G, edge or UMTS.

You will just need to select the Contact you want to call or enter the number manually in the DialPad. The Digital Phone Dialer will take it from here.

The same Digital Phone dialer low rates for international calling apply if you use the Digital Phone dialer.

If a data connection is available the application might require a minimum amount of data traffic to update from time to time.

Application features:

Call from Android phone native Contacts

Call History

Invite

Rates

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9.3

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 3.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now