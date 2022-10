diggidi is a new form of communication. Here are four facts about diggidi:1. diggidi works with real life contact! When you see someone you would like to talk to but fear you are probably going to miss the opportunity, you can now discretely signal to them that you are interested.2. diggidi only takes a second of eye contact for it to work and works up to 30ft. away It's simple to use and fun.3. diggidi is totally anonymous. There's no profile, no names or numbers. Just a profile picture (optional) so you'll know who you're talking to.4. It works even if the other person doesn't have it.This is how it works: You see someone you would like to talk to anytime, anywhere. You click diggidi on your mobile phone to get a unique image. Show the person your screen with the image. It works as soon as they see it and they will be able to see what it is from up to 30ft away. If they want to talk to you, theyll run diggidi on their phone and it will ask them What did you see? Once they answer, they get to a secure, private and anonymous chat with you.Now you can talk together via the chat. Ask whatever interests you. How old are you? Where are you from?, What do you do? Easy. For now, all they see is an image. If you want to leave the chat, go ahead. No one can find you again. Youve given no details and the chat that started from the image you saw or showed will disappear in a matter of hours. Did you like talking to them? Keep the conversation going wherever you feel comfortableFB, G+, IG, SC, Whatsapp you name it, the choices are yours. You choose what to reveal and when. Up until that moment, diggidi lets you be totally anonymous and just gave you a private place to start talking.Enjoy!