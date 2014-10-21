dialive is the beating heart of the Dessau International Architecture Graduate School.This site is our real-time communication platform, the place where we receive and submit our work, announce events, communicate with Alumni and welcome new students into the fold.. launched in June 2013.DIA, (Dessau Institute of Architecture School) as part of Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, started its activities ten years after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1999 with 10 students coming to the famous Bauhaus location in Dessau. Fifteen years later, 200 Students from more than 30 countries are attending its 2- year Architecture Master program, which is taught entirely in English. A basis for its success is the integration of such a large international student body at the famous Gropius Bauhaus location, the multitude of academic options offered in the course and above all its strong emphasis in teaching both theory in balance with digital media and their intelligent architectonic and technical handling.Its students constantly win the highest number of scholarship awards from the German Academic Exchange Service DAAD and some of its students have won prizes in coveted Architecture competitions like FEIDAD or the German DAAD Prize.