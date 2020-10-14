Often, changes in ourselves and others take place over a long period of time making it difficult to detect any specific or notable difference.

With Dexter Check, it is possible to perform simple tests to monitor manual dexterity in an informal and non-invasive way.

All that is needed is to move the phone to guide the ball through the maze.

Upon reaching the end, a score is given based on the time taken to complete the task.

Players are rewarded with a trophy at the end of the game, making it a light-hearted and fun experience for all. Celebrate the success of completion and gain insights into dexterity at the same time.

The app includes a series of four different maze shapes with three different difficulty levels.

Faster is better, but the real measurement comes from the simple monitoring of ability over multiple tests and a period of time.

You may find a test result to be better in the morning of the afternoon?

If so, it may also be possible to check any environmental or dietary circumstances which could have contributed to the result.

Patients, elderly individuals, and others with mild cognitive impairment or patients with Alzheimers disease may be measured in a simple and informal way with this simple app.

Understand, it is an opportunity to simply monitor dexterity which can be administered by family members, caregivers and medical staff alike.

There is no pass or fail of the test, its simply an observation.

It's totally fun to use too!