According to the latest figures, there are already more mobile phones than people in the world.

It is clear that mobile phones and social networks have changed our lives and the way we relate to each other.

Technology is wonderful, it lets us do incredible things and keeps us permanently connected to the world. However, its excessive use is turning us into a society in which we are increasingly isolated from those around us. It is not about demonising mobile phones or social networks. It is just about making responsible use of technology.

The phubbing phenomenon, paying attention to what happens on your phone while ignoring the people around you, is increasingly common. Who better than people affected by the autism disorder to warn us and raise awareness about the risks of isolation and failing to relate to others.

They want to have relationships but they can't. Although we can, we do it less and less. As a result, Gautena, the Gipuzkoan Autism Association, with the help of the Department of Social

Policies of the Regional Government of Gipuzkoa, has created Deskonektapp, the free app to raise awareness about excessive mobile phone use which will allow you to control the time you spend looking at your phone screen instead of the world around you.

Have you ever stopped to think about the number of hours you dedicate to your digital life?

More info: www.deskonektapp.com