ddxof - or "differential diagnosis of" - is a library of over 150 carefully-curated diagnostic and management decision support algorithms for common presentations in the emergency department.
ddxof algorithms are simplified and intended for use at the bedside to either rapidly review important diagnostic considerations, provide referenced guidelines for management options, and can serve as helpful teaching tools for educators.