X

ddxof: medical algorithms for iOS

By Tom Fadial Free

Developer's Description

By Tom Fadial

ddxof - or "differential diagnosis of" - is a library of over 100 carefully-curated diagnostic and management decision support algorithms for common presentations in the emergency department.

ddxof algorithms are simplified and intended for use at the bedside to either rapidly review important diagnostic considerations, provide referenced guidelines for management options, and can serve as helpful teaching tools for educators.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6.1

General

Release December 25, 2019
Date Added December 25, 2019
Version 3.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping