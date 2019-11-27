Connect dbell with your Dropbox, OneDrive and iCloud account to store footage
No monthly fees for visitors video history
View visitors on TV, See call notifications on TV screen
Invite family members to connect to dbell in one easy step
Share footage via email, SMS or other method your phone allows
Select ringtones from your collection
Open gate/door remotely using dbell wireless Relay
Multi-language support
Get an alert email w/photo on visitor or intruder detection
Connect dbell video doorbell w/Security NVR or NAS drive
Built-in Knowledge base within the app
