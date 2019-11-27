X

dbell for iOS

By dbell Free

Developer's Description

By dbell

Connect dbell with your Dropbox, OneDrive and iCloud account to store footage

No monthly fees for visitors video history

View visitors on TV, See call notifications on TV screen

Invite family members to connect to dbell in one easy step

Share footage via email, SMS or other method your phone allows

Select ringtones from your collection

Open gate/door remotely using dbell wireless Relay

Multi-language support

Get an alert email w/photo on visitor or intruder detection

Connect dbell video doorbell w/Security NVR or NAS drive

Built-in Knowledge base within the app

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6.2

General

Release November 27, 2019
Date Added November 27, 2019
Version 3.6.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping