The db app is a simple and universal database app for desktop and mobile devices.

Organize almost everything with the Database App! Manage your customers with their own CRM, organize your inventory or archive your music, movies or games at home. Start with ready-made templates or design all data fields individually according to your wishes and ideas.

The advantages at a glance:

- Universal Application

- Data fields: Text, Textbox, Calendar, Files, Checkboxes, Dropdowns, Links and more!

- Templates for common applications

- Usable on all devices

- Real-time synchronization on all devices

The db-app has numerous templates that you can use directly without having to make any adjustments to the data fields themselves:

- Art or Images

- Book Archive

- Wine Collection

- Music Library

- Inventory Management

- Real Estate Administration

- Movie Collection

- CRM (Customer database)

- Coins Collection

- Task Planning

- Sneaker Collection

- Recipe Book