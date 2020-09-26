Join or Sign In

db-app.com | Database App for iOS

By Matthias Graffe Free

Developer's Description

By Matthias Graffe

The db app is a simple and universal database app for desktop and mobile devices.

Organize almost everything with the Database App! Manage your customers with their own CRM, organize your inventory or archive your music, movies or games at home. Start with ready-made templates or design all data fields individually according to your wishes and ideas.

The advantages at a glance:

- Universal Application

- Data fields: Text, Textbox, Calendar, Files, Checkboxes, Dropdowns, Links and more!

- Templates for common applications

- Usable on all devices

- Real-time synchronization on all devices

The db-app has numerous templates that you can use directly without having to make any adjustments to the data fields themselves:

- Art or Images

- Book Archive

- Wine Collection

- Music Library

- Inventory Management

- Real Estate Administration

- Movie Collection

- CRM (Customer database)

- Coins Collection

- Task Planning

- Sneaker Collection

- Recipe Book

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
