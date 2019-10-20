Time to sleep better. Meet dayzz sleep app, your personal, pocket-sized sleep trainer.

The dayzz, professional, science-backed sleep hub is your go-to app for improving your sleep quality and coping with sleep difficulties.

dayzz is an end-to-end sleep program which kicks off with learning your sleep patterns, triaging and tailoring a personalized sleep plan to help you maintain your sleep quality over time.

The dayzz app is based on clinical protocols to help you cope with troubles falling asleep and staying asleep, extend your sleep duration and even support those who have already been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and find it difficult to adhere to their CPAP mask. New protocols are added with every new version of the app to help everyone improve their sleep.

Sleep disorders can affect our health, safety and quality of life. We worked together with world-leading sleep experts to develop a science-backed platform to help you improve your sleep - and we put it all inside this handy app!

The dayzz sleep program is available through employers or wellness benefit providers to help employees feel healthier, happier and more productive.

Does your company offer dayzz? Contact your HR manager to get your access code and start feeling refreshed, alert and energized.

How does it work?

1. Get a sleep assessment. Complete our clinically validated sleep questionnaire and help us learn about your sleep and lifestyle habits. Based on your answers and with the help of our smart algorithm, we assess your sleep and give you a personal sleep report.

2. Get a personalized plan. Follow your dynamic timeline, where your customized challenges are displayed. As you progress, your sleep plan will adapt to your specific sleep needs.

3. Enjoy a helping hand. Get the right kind of support at the right time and place, and enjoy a smart mix of tips and reminders. Our human sleep trainers are happy to hear about your sleep experience or answer any questions you may have.

Whats it like to improve sleep with dayzz?

Connect your Fitbit or Garmin activity tracker to get your daytime activity patterns and sleep data automatically synced with the app.

Discover your sleep score which is based on your last nights sleep experience and get an overview of your sleep patterns.

Get a new sleep schedule thats personalized for you. We make sure you stick to it on your way to better sleep.

Optimize your sleep space for a good nights sleep. Test your bedrooms light and noise intensity levels and get our tips for managing the right temperature for sleep.

Practice relaxation techniques such as guided meditations and progressive muscle relaxation to help you reduce stress and enter a state of mind that will encourage better sleep.

Fall asleep fast, stay asleep, and wake up energized than ever.

Join us in our quest to get you the sleep you deserve. See you in the app!