This mobile app introduces you to the wonderful world of Dandylion.Interactive features on the app include:- Enjoy Dandylion music smaples when you open the app with our music widget- Download Music directly on your phone with iTunes- Comment and Upload Photo's on the Fan Wall- Be the first to recieve news with the Message feature- The app is packed with YouTube, Blog and News integrations!About DandylionDandylion (Marianne Sveen) is a composer, songwriter, producer and artist from Norway.Based on recordings from her room with a view, Dandylion creates an undefined dimension of sound that cuddles you with acoustic velvet, pinstriped with electric silk, amplified by the diversity of her voice. Just like the flower, the music is both fragile and powerful - continuously developing.