dabbl makes buying shares simple, affordable and accessible. We are the Spotify of investing - the first app to bring investing to everyone!

Why dabbl?

dabbl helps you to start investing. You are in control, whether you are seasoned investor or just starting out. dabbl strips out the jargon and complexity and makes finding and executing investments as simple as ordering a taxi or a takeaway.

dabbl helps you to invest in the world around you. Our photo search and straightforward categories makes the discovery of brands and companies you love easy. You can start to understand the stock market and investments using our trends and data visualisation and invest directly into the shares you want at anytime. You run and own your own portfolio; no algorithms or bots.

Download dabbl to start investing today!

Features:

Take a photo of a brand or company you know and love, to find out how the company is performing

Get an instant overview of a company's financial well being all in one place

Discover what's trending, share price movements and what other users are looking at

If you dont want to invest today, create a watchlist and track how share prices are performing over time

Buy and sell shares directly from the app and own the stock

Manage your portfolio of investments directly from the app

Check the news section to see the most relevant stock market and business information

Use our in app chat for quick and friendly help from our dabbl team

Use our secure and trusted technology with your funds safeguarded and regulated by the FCA

Affordable investing:

dabbl has significantly revolutionised the way to invest. We have stripped back the buy and sell fees making it more cost effective, simple and with no hidden costs.

Subscription fee:

2 per month - for one month, or

20 per year - for one year

dabbl Members get 3 commission-free dabbl Later trades per month included in their subscription, along with reduced trading fees.

For full details please refer to the dabbl Terms and Conditions and Costs and Charges.

https://www.dabblinvest.com/terms-and-conditions

https://www.dabblinvest.com/costs-and-charges

Signing up to dabbl is easy:

No complicated paperwork involved. You simply get started by sharing your email address. Then

when you come to start investing we need a bit more personal information this helps us to ensure

you are the person you say you are for regulatory purposes. It includes your full name, date of birth,

National insurance number and address.

If you want to invest, simply register to become a dabbl Member by signing up to trade or do a pay

as you go trade.

Get started by downloading the app today.

Remember with investing, the value of shares can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Subscriptions will be charged through your iTunes account once you confirm your subscription. Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your iTunes account will be charged for the renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period unless you cancel at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. You will not be able to cancel the subscription once activated. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription, where applicable. You can manage your subscriptions in your Account Settings after purchase.

Dabbl is the trading name of Dabbl Group Limited (Company no. 09145174) a company registered in England and Wales. Registered Office: Wey Court, West Union Road, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7PT

Dabbl Group Limited is authorised by the FCA under the reference number 767263 as an Appointed Representative of VIBHS Financial Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA under the reference number 613381.